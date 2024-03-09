IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘This was next-level’: Why Biden’s SOTU speech really delivered
March 9, 202410:01

11th Hour

‘This was next-level’: Why Biden’s SOTU speech really delivered

10:01

President Biden came to this year’s State of the Union not just ready and willing to take on Republican heckling, but eager to engage with them. On the other hand, the Republican response from Alabama Sen. Katie Britt is getting plenty of attention - but probably not the kind the GOP wanted. Molly Jong-Fast, Maya Wiley, Christine Romans, and Mary Harris join Stephanie Ruhle for this week’s Nightcap.March 9, 2024

