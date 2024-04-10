'This is insane': Court sends Arizona back to the 1800's with abortion ruling

Arizona's Supreme Court rules that a near-total abortion ban from 1864 is still enforceable. Now reproductive rights are front and center in a key state that could decide the presidency and control of the Senate. Stephanie Ruhle discusses with Symone Sanders-Townsend, Reed Galen, and Ali Vitali.April 10, 2024