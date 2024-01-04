"This is an election about whether we will continue to be a democracy": Contrasting campaign messaging from Biden and Trump on as 2024 gets underway

Ahead of a potential 2020 election rematch, President Biden is all about the future of democracy while reminding voters what happened on Jan 6th. Meanwhile, Trump is asking SCOTUS to overturn Colorado high court ruling taking him off the ballot, calling it a “template to disenfranchise voters.” Susan Glasser, Joyce Vance, and Mike Memoli break it all down.Jan. 4, 2024