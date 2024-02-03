IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump's federal election trial postponed indefinitely. Did Trump get what he wanted?

    04:23
  • Now Playing

    'This is a good economy': Fed Chair after blockbuster jobs report 

    04:12
  • UP NEXT

    ‘A very effective response’: U.S. launches retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria

    12:02

  • Historic trial to decide if parents of school shooters should be punished

    04:33

  • 'Don't get into a bigger war': U.S. prepares retaliatory strikes in Middle East

    04:10

  • 'Trump doesn't know how to run against Biden': Biden visits Michigan as Trump’s legal fees rise

    07:46

  • ‘Optics were endlessly bad’: Social media leaders grilled on Capitol Hill

    09:39

  • ‘Courts move slowly in the best of times’: Judges still weighing Trump’s immunity claim

    10:46

  • ‘Accountants are bringing up the f-word — fraud’: Errors flagged in Trump Organization filings

    06:21

  • ‘A political stunt’: GOP moves to impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkas

    13:32

  • ‘[Trump] can be knocked down’: E. Jean Carroll reacts after $83M verdict

    07:11

  • ‘A complete failure on [Trump’s] part’: Mark McKinnon on battle over border bill

    07:23

  • 'A tough call for the president': Biden weighs response after attack in Jordan kills U.S. troops

    05:49

  • 'Voters are remembering who Trump is': Donald Trump ordered to pay $83.3M to E. Jean Carroll

    08:12

  • 'You're gonna miss me when I'm gone': The Nightcap's take on newspapers in danger of disappearing

    05:13

  • ‘The Rapture moment’: The Nightcap’s political week in review

    06:42

  • A tale of two frontrunners

    08:49

  • 'Knife in the phone booth': Did McConnell find a way to blame Trump if immigration deal goes south?

    07:49

  • 'Donald Trump is out for blood': Fani Willis under fire

    03:23

  • 'Be on Trump's good side, not his target': How Wall Street is grappling with a Trump nomination

    08:42

11th Hour

'This is a good economy': Fed Chair after blockbuster jobs report 

04:12

Big economic news as the January jobs report shows more than 350,000 jobs added as the unemployment rate held at 3.7%. Ron Insana joins to discuss.Feb. 3, 2024

  • Trump's federal election trial postponed indefinitely. Did Trump get what he wanted?

    04:23
  • Now Playing

    'This is a good economy': Fed Chair after blockbuster jobs report 

    04:12
  • UP NEXT

    ‘A very effective response’: U.S. launches retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria

    12:02

  • Historic trial to decide if parents of school shooters should be punished

    04:33

  • 'Don't get into a bigger war': U.S. prepares retaliatory strikes in Middle East

    04:10

  • 'Trump doesn't know how to run against Biden': Biden visits Michigan as Trump’s legal fees rise

    07:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All