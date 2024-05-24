IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'They have opened the door': What could come next after SCOTUS gerrymandering ruling
May 24, 202409:38

    'They have opened the door': What could come next after SCOTUS gerrymandering ruling

The Supreme Court sided with Republicans when it comes to South Carolina's voting map — which could make it harder for others hoping to challenge racial gerrymandering. Plus, Justice Alito is facing a new wave of backlash after reports his homes had flags flying outside that are linked with the "Stop the Steal" movement. Peter Baker, Hayes Brown, and Charles Coleman join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss.May 24, 2024

