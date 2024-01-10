'There was profound skepticism': Trump appears in appeals court

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    ‘A ridiculous argument’: Professor Tribe on Trump’s presidential immunity hearing

    06:47

  • Lawrence: Trump immunity appeal shattered by judge Trump doesn't believe should be a citizen

    08:05

  • Trump bound for the big house? Former Watergate prosecutor says 'presidential immunity' a no-go

    10:32

  • 'Perverse': Trump's immunity argument could lead presidents to 'assassinate rivals' top Dem says

    08:50

  • ‘Ludicrous’: Hear the ‘strangest’ argument from Trump’s immunity hearing

    08:39

  • Trump lawyer: Assassination of enemies covered under presidential immunity

    09:02

  • Coup-murder bombshell: Trump Lawyer says POTUS may order ‘SEAL Team 6’ to kill American citizens

    33:23

  • Andrew Weissmann: ‘Shocking to hear someone say that’ -Trump immunity claims reach new low

    09:51

  • Judges “did not buy” Trump arguments on immunity

    11:56

  • Judges hear arguments over Trump's immunity claim in election interference case

    01:48

  • Lawrence: Immunity appeal is Defendant Trump's most important court day yet

    07:16

  • Weissmann: 'No way Donald Trump wins' immunity appeals argument

    02:43

  • Stanford Professor: 'Of course' Trump can be prosecuted after impeachment

    07:10

  • 'Not how you litigate': Weissmann blasts Trump for Jack Smith contempt request

    04:41

  • Trump asks judge to hold Jack Smith in contempt

    00:50

  • Trump brings battered arguments to ask Supreme Court to put him back on Colorado ballot 

    08:05

  • Who says Trump is wrong on ‘get out of jail’ card’? His own lawyer, GOP leader, Nixon...

    12:04

  • Lawrence: Trump lawyers inventing an immunity argument they hope SCOTUS can accept

    05:24

  • Whitehouse: Trump's fate may be in hands of ‘MAGA-ized Supreme Court’ 

    06:43

  • Lawrence: Jack Smith wants to ban Trump from blaming criminal cases on Biden at trial

    04:33

11th Hour

'There was profound skepticism': Trump appears in appeals court

10:23

Instead of being in Iowa, Republican frontrunner Donald Trump chose to show up in D.C. for a hearing in his federal election case. His legal team is arguing that Trump has broad presidential immunity from prosecution. Katie Benner, Sam Stein, Melissa Murray, and Matthew Dowd join to help us get smarter. Jan. 10, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    ‘A ridiculous argument’: Professor Tribe on Trump’s presidential immunity hearing

    06:47

  • Lawrence: Trump immunity appeal shattered by judge Trump doesn't believe should be a citizen

    08:05

  • Trump bound for the big house? Former Watergate prosecutor says 'presidential immunity' a no-go

    10:32

  • 'Perverse': Trump's immunity argument could lead presidents to 'assassinate rivals' top Dem says

    08:50

  • ‘Ludicrous’: Hear the ‘strangest’ argument from Trump’s immunity hearing

    08:39

  • Trump lawyer: Assassination of enemies covered under presidential immunity

    09:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All