“Their effort is doomed”: The truth about No Labels

Critics say ‘No Labels’, the group weighing a bi-partisan unity ticket for president in November, could end up handing the election to Donald Trump. But founder Joe Lieberman is open to the idea of getting rid of the unity ticket if top tier candidates can’t be found in the next few months. Matt Bennett, VP of Public affairs at Third Way, which is sounding the alarm on ‘No Labels’, joins to break it all down. Jan. 5, 2024