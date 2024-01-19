IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘The win needs to be for the American people’: GOP tension grows over border deal

    Moms for Liberty activists launch taxpayer-funded charter school in South Carolina

  • 'He always has to have the last word': Trump almost kicked out of court

  • 'Beginning of Trump's end': Reed Galen on Trump's Iowa win

  • ‘Court appearances are politically useful’: Trump in court again for civil damages trial

  • Hero Iowa Principal dies after protecting students from school shooter

  • ‘[DeSantis is] betting on criminal cases and cholesterol’: The GOP presidential race

  • One-on-one: Capt. Sully marks 15 years since ‘Miracle on the Hudson’ 

  • ‘They were having a kids' table argument’: The GOP race ahead of Iowa caucuses

  • ‘They’re attempting to argue no harm no foul’: Clues of Trump’s defense in classified docs case

  • 'What is Disney standing for?': Aaron Rodgers back on Pat McAfee show

  • 'We've never seen anything like this': Trump's courtroom speech

  • 'Part of the American dream': The conversation behind paying college athletes

  • 'Absolute terror': the dangers of 'swatting' calls on victims

  • 'There was profound skepticism': Trump appears in appeals court

  • 'We're going to see a lot more deepfake pornography unleashed': The impact of A.I. on women

  • ‘Trump should expect to lose almost unanimously’: Trump heads to court one week from Iowa Caucuses

  • 'You have a competent guy...and then you have a monster': 2024 campaigns ramp up

  • ‘What really brings happiness is progress’: Arthur Brooks on how to get happier in the new year

  • ‘They did the work, they have the signatures’: Why Steph made Florida Abortion Right Activists her first MVP of 2024

11th Hour

‘The win needs to be for the American people’: GOP tension grows over border deal

Former President Trump has come out vocally in opposition against any Senate immigration negotiations. Some Republicans including Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) have warned House Republicans won’t get a better immigration deal. Former congressional lawmakers Barbara Comstock and Conor Lamb weigh in.Jan. 19, 2024

