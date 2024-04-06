IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'The whole thing is a little bit weird': The bizarre tale of Trump's Truth Social
April 6, 202411:03

  • Beyoncé ignites debate with new album, 'Cowboy Carter'

    08:01
  • Now Playing

    'The whole thing is a little bit weird': The bizarre tale of Trump's Truth Social

    11:03
  • UP NEXT

    'No Labels' abandons third-party ticket effort

    07:40

  • 'The start of good news': Judges crush Trump's efforts to have charges thrown out

    12:08

  • Nebraska lawmakers buck Trump on change to electoral college votes

    07:38

  • 'Unheard of': Jack Smith unleashes his frustrations with the judge in documents case

    11:44

  • Biden, Trump tied for independent voters, Morning Consult poll shows

    06:14

  • FL ruling puts abortion at forefront of 2024: 'This will have national implications'

    10:51

  • 'Evangelicals view him as their greatest champion.'

    07:01

  • 'The threat is very real': Judge expands gag order after Trump attacks his daughter on social media

    11:44

  • 'Something that needs to be done': The fight over federal money to rebuild Baltimore's Key bridge

    08:51

  • 'An attack on the rule of law': Federal judge calls out Trump for threats to judges & their families

    10:36

  • Obama 'scolded' protesters, comes to Biden's defense on Gaza

    07:50

  • Trump claims First Amendment protects him from charges in Georgia

    11:35

  • Lara Trump says 2020 election is 'in the past' as Donald Trump spreads even more election lies

    06:28

  • Trump campaign's cash crunch intensifies as legal bills pile up

    10:09

  • 'We must make America pray again': Trump hawks $60 Bible amid cash crunch

    07:18

  • Supreme Court weighs challenge to abortion pill access

    12:38

  • The biggest question about Trump’s Truth Social merger

    11:19

  • 'Asymmetric chaos': Senate reaches deal to avoid government shutdown despite GOP infighting

    11:54

11th Hour

'The whole thing is a little bit weird': The bizarre tale of Trump's Truth Social

11:03

The trials of Donald Trump continue to slowly grind forward, critics question the long-term value of Truth Social, and does Joe Biden have to worry about RFK Jr? Ali Velshi, Amanda Litman, Roy Wood Jr., and Ali Vitali join Stephanie Ruhle for this week's Nightcap.April 6, 2024

  • Beyoncé ignites debate with new album, 'Cowboy Carter'

    08:01
  • Now Playing

    'The whole thing is a little bit weird': The bizarre tale of Trump's Truth Social

    11:03
  • UP NEXT

    'No Labels' abandons third-party ticket effort

    07:40

  • 'The start of good news': Judges crush Trump's efforts to have charges thrown out

    12:08

  • Nebraska lawmakers buck Trump on change to electoral college votes

    07:38

  • 'Unheard of': Jack Smith unleashes his frustrations with the judge in documents case

    11:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All