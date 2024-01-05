"The way to Trump's heart is to pay towards his business": Trump raked in money from foreign nations

A new report from the House Oversight Committee shows Donald Trump took at least $7.8M from foreign governments while in office. The report says 20 nations made payments to Trump’s business during a two-year period and the details are emerging less than two weeks ahead of the Iowa caucuses. Meanwhile, President Biden is preparing to give a major speech on the fight for democracy, his first big campaign event of 2024. Peter Baker, Carol Leonnig, and Barbara McQuade join to help us get smarter.Jan. 5, 2024