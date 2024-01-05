IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • "The future of DEI is at risk here.": DEI under attack after Harvard president’s resignation

    05:21

  • “Their effort is doomed”: The truth about No Labels

    05:57
  • Now Playing

    "The way to Trump's heart is to pay towards his business": Trump raked in money from foreign nations

    13:05
  • UP NEXT

    "This is an election about whether we will continue to be a democracy": Contrasting campaign messaging from Biden and Trump on as 2024 gets underway

    12:10

  • Controversy continues after the resignation of Harvard’s President Claudine Gay

    05:16

  • Ohio woman criminally charged after a miscarriage

    07:03

  • 'Harvard won’t be the last place affected': Harvard President resigns

    08:23

  • 'These are strong cases on the evidence': Defendant Donald Trump on the 2024 campaign trail

    10:42

  • ‘The complete and utter collapse of a candidate’: Ad spending shake-up from pro-DeSantis super PAC

    06:58

  • 'There's a double standard here': Supreme Court denies fast-tracking Trump’s immunity case

    12:02

  • ‘Immigration is an economic issue': Broken immigration system worsens U.S. nursing shortage

    07:02

  • ‘This presidential election is serious’: No Labels floats possible ‘coalition government’

    06:42

  • ‘Incredible damning evidence, if true’: New bombshell report on Trump’s efforts not to certify 2020 vote

    02:53

  • “Cultural, political, tribal flashpoints have replaced…what is your theology”: Tim Alberta on the war for the soul of American Christianity

    07:32

  • "If there's no credibility...we don't have a working democracy": U.S. Supreme Court to play pivotal role in 2024 election

    04:57

  • Rite Aid banned from using facial recognition tech

    04:30

  • 'A masterful decision': Conservative scholar says Colorado decision will stand the test of time

    06:22

  • 'A War of Ideals': The culture wars entering U.S. classrooms

    09:30

  • The Last Thing: Honoring Justice Sandra Day O’Connor

    02:36

  • Psychologist talks unlocking your full potential

    07:16

11th Hour

"The way to Trump's heart is to pay towards his business": Trump raked in money from foreign nations

13:05

A new report from the House Oversight Committee shows Donald Trump took at least $7.8M from foreign governments while in office. The report says 20 nations made payments to Trump’s business during a two-year period and the details are emerging less than two weeks ahead of the Iowa caucuses. Meanwhile, President Biden is preparing to give a major speech on the fight for democracy, his first big campaign event of 2024. Peter Baker, Carol Leonnig, and Barbara McQuade join to help us get smarter.Jan. 5, 2024

  • "The future of DEI is at risk here.": DEI under attack after Harvard president’s resignation

    05:21

  • “Their effort is doomed”: The truth about No Labels

    05:57
  • Now Playing

    "The way to Trump's heart is to pay towards his business": Trump raked in money from foreign nations

    13:05
  • UP NEXT

    "This is an election about whether we will continue to be a democracy": Contrasting campaign messaging from Biden and Trump on as 2024 gets underway

    12:10

  • Controversy continues after the resignation of Harvard’s President Claudine Gay

    05:16

  • Ohio woman criminally charged after a miscarriage

    07:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All