'The vast majority of Democrats support a full ceasefire': Why Michigan primary could warn Biden
Feb. 27, 202408:25
11th Hour

'The vast majority of Democrats support a full ceasefire': Why Michigan primary could warn Biden

08:25

As primary season heats up, candidates are turning their attention to Michigan – a state where Tuesday’s primary could offer a warning to President Joe Biden ahead of November. Don Calloway and Reed Galen join us to discuss.Feb. 27, 2024

