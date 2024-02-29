IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'The United States could be Alabama if they’re not careful': Former Sen. Doug Jones warns
Feb. 29, 2024

11th Hour

'The United States could be Alabama if they’re not careful': Former Sen. Doug Jones warns

05:42

The Alabama embryo ruling is exposing deep divisions inside the Republican party, with many GOP lawmakers struggling to quell public outrage over attacks on in vitro fertilization. Former Senator Doug Jones joins us to discuss what could come next.Feb. 29, 2024

