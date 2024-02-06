IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'The power of Trump and his allies’: Senate GOP poised to block border bill

    09:43
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Biden has 9 months to tell the story’: The struggle to reach voters on the economy

    07:04

  • Trump's federal election trial postponed indefinitely. Did Trump get what he wanted?

    04:23

  • 'This is a good economy': Fed Chair after blockbuster jobs report 

    04:12

  • ‘A very effective response’: U.S. launches retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria

    12:02

  • Historic trial to decide if parents of school shooters should be punished

    04:33

  • 'Don't get into a bigger war': U.S. prepares retaliatory strikes in Middle East

    04:10

  • 'Trump doesn't know how to run against Biden': Biden visits Michigan as Trump’s legal fees rise

    07:46

  • ‘Optics were endlessly bad’: Social media leaders grilled on Capitol Hill

    09:39

  • ‘Courts move slowly in the best of times’: Judges still weighing Trump’s immunity claim

    10:46

  • ‘Accountants are bringing up the f-word — fraud’: Errors flagged in Trump Organization filings

    06:21

  • ‘A political stunt’: GOP moves to impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkas

    13:32

  • ‘[Trump] can be knocked down’: E. Jean Carroll reacts after $83M verdict

    07:11

  • ‘A complete failure on [Trump’s] part’: Mark McKinnon on battle over border bill

    07:23

  • 'A tough call for the president': Biden weighs response after attack in Jordan kills U.S. troops

    05:49

  • 'Voters are remembering who Trump is': Donald Trump ordered to pay $83.3M to E. Jean Carroll

    08:12

  • 'You're gonna miss me when I'm gone': The Nightcap's take on newspapers in danger of disappearing

    05:13

  • ‘The Rapture moment’: The Nightcap’s political week in review

    06:42

  • A tale of two frontrunners

    08:49

  • 'Knife in the phone booth': Did McConnell find a way to blame Trump if immigration deal goes south?

    07:49

11th Hour

'The power of Trump and his allies’: Senate GOP poised to block border bill

09:43

Immigration is a top issue in the 2024 election. But instead of addressing it, House Republicans are focused on impeaching the U.S. Homeland Secretary. Yamiche Alcindor, Luke Broadwarer, and Dave Aronberg join to help us get smarter. Feb. 6, 2024

  • Now Playing

    'The power of Trump and his allies’: Senate GOP poised to block border bill

    09:43
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Biden has 9 months to tell the story’: The struggle to reach voters on the economy

    07:04

  • Trump's federal election trial postponed indefinitely. Did Trump get what he wanted?

    04:23

  • 'This is a good economy': Fed Chair after blockbuster jobs report 

    04:12

  • ‘A very effective response’: U.S. launches retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria

    12:02

  • Historic trial to decide if parents of school shooters should be punished

    04:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All