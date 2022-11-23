IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    "The Divided Dial"

11th Hour

"The Divided Dial"

The new "Divided Dial" podcast takes an in-depth look at how right wing radio helps spread misinformation. We talk with the podcast host Katie Thornton and longtime talk radio host, Charlie Sykes on how the right came to dominate talk radio and take over politics.Nov. 23, 2022

    "The Divided Dial"

