'The days of magical legal thinking are over': Another day, another delay for a Trump trial

Trump's lawyers are busy strategizing for their continued cross-examination of Stormy Daniels when Trump's New York trial resumes on Thursday. Plus - Trump has succeeded in getting further delays for two of his other criminal trials. Mark McKinnon, Joyce Vance, and Molly Jong-Fast join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss.May 9, 2024