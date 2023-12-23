IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘The complete and utter collapse of a candidate’: Ad spending shake-up from pro-DeSantis super PAC

    06:58

  • 'There's a double standard here': Supreme Court denies fast-tracking Trump’s immunity case

    12:02

  • ‘Immigration is an economic issue': Broken immigration system worsens U.S. nursing shortage

    07:02

  • ‘This presidential election is serious’: No Labels floats possible ‘coalition government’

    06:42

  • ‘Incredible damning evidence, if true’: New bombshell report on Trump’s efforts not to certify 2020 vote

    02:53

  • “Cultural, political, tribal flashpoints have replaced…what is your theology”: Tim Alberta on the war for the soul of American Christianity

    07:32

  • "If there's no credibility...we don't have a working democracy": U.S. Supreme Court to play pivotal role in 2024 election

    04:57

  • Rite Aid banned from using facial recognition tech

    04:30

  • 'A masterful decision': Conservative scholar says Colorado decision will stand the test of time

    06:22

  • 'A War of Ideals': The culture wars entering U.S. classrooms

    09:30

  • The Last Thing: Honoring Justice Sandra Day O’Connor

    02:36

  • Psychologist talks unlocking your full potential

    07:16

  • Report: Justice Clarence Thomas pushed for higher salary, speaking fees

    05:43

  • 'Echoing' fascists: The rising alarm in Donald Trump’s rhetoric

    02:51

  • 'The Big Fail': Learning from the COVID-19 pandemic

    10:45

  • “Putin could be arm and arm with Donald Trump”: D.C.’s week in review: D.C.’s week in review

    05:16

  • 'We still have work to do': Rudy Giuliani ordered to pay $148M in damages

    02:23

  • The Last Thing: An icon immortalized

    01:55

  • SCOTUS to decide on access to abortion pill mifepristone. Understanding how the pill works

    05:35

  • A race to secure aid for Ukraine and Israel

    02:50

Major pro-DeSantis super PAC 'Never Back Down' has canceled its ad reservations in Iowa and New Hampshire. The group says it will focus on its "field operation" as a different super PAC focuses on TV ad spending. Former GOP Congressman David Jolly and Democratic strategist and pollster Cornell Belcher join to discussDec. 23, 2023

