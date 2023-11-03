IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • “Heck yeah”: Neal Katyal wants case to boot Trump off ballot

    'Stupid' 'Insulting' 'Dangerous': U.S. Vet hammers GOP Senator Tommy Tuberville

    The Last Thing: Be a hero

  • FTX founder found guilty on all counts in NY criminal trial

  • Don Jr. and Eric Trump testify in New York civil fraud case

  • One-on-One with Henry Winkler

  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren: 'We just need the House to sober up'

  • Trump’s eldest son testifies in NY fraud trial

  • The Last Thing: Happy Halloween!

  • Speaker Johnson weaponizes Israel emergency funding

  • Israel’s forces push deeper into Gaza as airstrike hits refugee camp

  • Sam Bankman-Fried takes the stand in his criminal fraud trial

  • Judge Chutkan reinstates gag order in Trump’s federal election interference case

  • The IDF pushes deeper into Gaza, rescues hostage held by Hamas

  • Heavy and sustained bombardment at Israel-Gaza border

  • Suspect in Maine mass shooting found dead

  • Who is the new House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson?

  • Manhunt underway for suspect in Lewiston, Maine mass shooting

  • At least 15 to 20 dead, dozens injured in Maine shootings

  • Police identify person of interest in Maine shootings

11th Hour

'Stupid' 'Insulting' 'Dangerous': U.S. Vet hammers GOP Senator Tommy Tuberville

Founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America Paul Rieckhoff joins Nicolle Wallace to discuss Senator Tommy Tuberville’s now dangerous blockade of military appointments as the consequences finally become clear and his Republican colleagues begin to turn against him. Nov. 3, 2023

