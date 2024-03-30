'Something that has to be done': The fight over federal money to rebuild Baltimore's Key bridge

President Joe Biden is making good on his promise to visit Baltimore after the Key Bridge collapsed. One promise he might have a harder time keeping? Allocating federal funds to replace the bridge. Lawmakers on the Hill are already arguing about the cost. Meanwhile Speaker Johnson is pushing the Senate to hold a full impeachment trial for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Biden steps up his attacks on Trump on the campaign trail. Ayman Mohyeldin discusses with Susan Del Percio and Basil Smikle.March 30, 2024