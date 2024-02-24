'Republicans are creating a generational divide': How the right is transforming America

Donald Trump comes out in favor of protecting IVF treatment as his fellow Republicans scramble to respond to the Alabama embryo ruling. Plus - what’s at stake for Nikki Haley in Saturday’s GOP primary in her home state of South Carolina? Nick Troiano, John Della Volpe, Kyla Scanlon, and Christina Greer join Stephanie Ruhle for the Friday Nightcap.Feb. 24, 2024