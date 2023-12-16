“Putin could be arm and arm with Donald Trump”: D.C.’s week in review: D.C.’s week in review

“The Big Fail”: Learning from the COVID-19 pandemic10:45
- Now Playing
“Putin could be arm and arm with Donald Trump”: D.C.’s week in review: D.C.’s week in review05:16
- UP NEXT
'We still have work to do': Rudy Giuliani ordered to pay $148M in damages02:23
The Last Thing: An icon immortalized01:55
SCOTUS to decide on access to abortion pill mifepristone. Understanding how the pill works05:35
A race to secure aid for Ukraine and Israel02:50
Ron Filipkowski on Comer’s promises on Biden impeachment inquiry07:46
U.S. Supreme Court to take on abortion pill battle08:24
House GOP formalizes Biden impeachment inquiry03:11
The inflation and the economy: fact vs. feeling07:00
The Last Thing: The Marvelous Mia01:48
Zelenskyy makes pitch to Republicans for Ukraine military aid07:31
The Last Thing: Back on the court01:51
Joan Donovan on the harms of disinformation after dismissal from Harvard06:33
Jack Smith files with SCOTUS to weigh in on Trump’s claims of immunity02:20
Survey: U.S. sentiment around the economy improves09:03
Trump’s election interference gag order is back on02:57
Judge grants Texas woman’s request for an abortion despite state ban07:06
Charges filed against Hunter Biden as Trump goes back to court02:28
Taylor Swift is named Time magazine's person of the year06:42
“The Big Fail”: Learning from the COVID-19 pandemic10:45
- Now Playing
“Putin could be arm and arm with Donald Trump”: D.C.’s week in review: D.C.’s week in review05:16
- UP NEXT
'We still have work to do': Rudy Giuliani ordered to pay $148M in damages02:23
The Last Thing: An icon immortalized01:55
SCOTUS to decide on access to abortion pill mifepristone. Understanding how the pill works05:35
A race to secure aid for Ukraine and Israel02:50
Play All