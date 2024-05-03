IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Pure evil': Robert De Niro unleashes on Donald Trump
May 3, 202408:12
'Pure evil': Robert De Niro unleashes on Donald Trump

08:12

Robert De Niro was not always political. But he is now, thanks to Donald Trump. The award-winning actor sits down with Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the danger he believes Trump poses to American democracy.May 3, 2024

