IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'People have short memories': Trump and Biden run on presidential records
May 14, 202407:28
  • Now Playing

    'People have short memories': Trump and Biden run on presidential records

    07:28
  • UP NEXT

    'Prosecutors understood the assignment': The people called Michael Cohen - and he answered

    09:01

  • 'She has no plans to get behind Trump': How Nikki Haley haunts the presumptive GOP nominee

    03:47

  • Trump lawyers adopt bizarre legal strategy during Stormy Daniels' cross-examination

    04:53

  • 'It is clearly Donald Trump's Republican party': Former GOP lawmaker describes chaos in conference

    08:15

  • 'The days of magical legal thinking are over': Another day, another delay for a Trump trial

    09:58

  • Biden condemns antisemitism on Holocaust Remembrance Day

    04:50

  • 'The dirty details': The people called Stormy Daniels - and she answered

    12:04

  • 'It's his form of projection': the fallout from Trump's speech referencing Nazi Germany

    07:52

  • 'This would be a seismic event': Judge warns Trump that jail is really possible

    11:08

  • 'Freedom doesn't come free.' Four veterans reunite to talk service and sacrifice

    08:37

  • 'That's a huge problem': Trump reloads his plan to deny election results

    13:51

  • 'Pure evil': Robert De Niro unleashes on Donald Trump

    08:12

  • 'Hook, line, and sinker': Trump's lie about taking the witness stand exposed

    10:22

  • Greene vows to force a vote to oust Speaker Johnson next week

    03:39

  • From his trial to the campaign trail: Trump's day off from court

    10:37

  • Trump held in contempt of court, threatened with jail time by NY judge

    08:40

  • Video shows damage inside Columbia University building

    00:26

  • 'We're in an annoying economy': Biden struggles with messaging when it comes to economic policies

    08:07

  • 'Donald Trump hates it - absolutely hates it': Long days in court crushing Trump's spirit

    11:11

11th Hour

'People have short memories': Trump and Biden run on presidential records

07:28

Both Biden and Trump are running on their presidential records, but what do voters remember about the Trump presidency now? A New York Times-Siena Poll found that the number one answers were the former presidents behavior and the economy. Meanwhile the COVID-19 pandemic was at the bottom of the list. Chuck Rocha and Rick Wilson discuss with Charles Coleman, Jr.May 14, 2024

  • Now Playing

    'People have short memories': Trump and Biden run on presidential records

    07:28
  • UP NEXT

    'Prosecutors understood the assignment': The people called Michael Cohen - and he answered

    09:01

  • 'She has no plans to get behind Trump': How Nikki Haley haunts the presumptive GOP nominee

    03:47

  • Trump lawyers adopt bizarre legal strategy during Stormy Daniels' cross-examination

    04:53

  • 'It is clearly Donald Trump's Republican party': Former GOP lawmaker describes chaos in conference

    08:15

  • 'The days of magical legal thinking are over': Another day, another delay for a Trump trial

    09:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All