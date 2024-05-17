IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'It was a misstep': Trump defense grills Cohen on his testimony in criminal case
May 17, 202408:49
  • Now Playing

    'It was a misstep': Trump defense grills Cohen on his testimony in criminal case

    08:49
  • UP NEXT

    'A pathetic display.' Republican entourage flocks to Trump criminal trial 

    04:35

  • Convicted Jan. 6 rioter loses congressional bid

    05:24

  • 'In their own political best interest': High-profile GOP groupies flock to NYC to trash Trump trial

    10:21

  • 'People have short memories': Trump and Biden run on presidential records

    07:28

  • 'Prosecutors understood the assignment': The people called Michael Cohen - and he answered

    09:01

  • 'She has no plans to get behind Trump': How Nikki Haley haunts the presumptive GOP nominee

    03:47

  • Trump lawyers adopt bizarre legal strategy during Stormy Daniels' cross-examination

    04:53

  • 'It is clearly Donald Trump's Republican party': Former GOP lawmaker describes chaos in conference

    08:15

  • 'The days of magical legal thinking are over': Another day, another delay for a Trump trial

    09:58

  • Biden condemns antisemitism on Holocaust Remembrance Day

    04:50

  • 'The dirty details': The people called Stormy Daniels - and she answered

    12:04

  • 'It's his form of projection': the fallout from Trump's speech referencing Nazi Germany

    07:52

  • 'This would be a seismic event': Judge warns Trump that jail is really possible

    11:08

  • 'Freedom doesn't come free.' Four veterans reunite to talk service and sacrifice

    08:37

  • 'That's a huge problem': Trump reloads his plan to deny election results

    13:51

  • 'Pure evil': Robert De Niro unleashes on Donald Trump

    08:12

  • 'Hook, line, and sinker': Trump's lie about taking the witness stand exposed

    10:22

  • Greene vows to force a vote to oust Speaker Johnson next week

    03:39

  • From his trial to the campaign trail: Trump's day off from court

    10:37

11th Hour

'It was a misstep': Trump defense grills Cohen on his testimony in criminal case

08:49

Trump attorney Todd Blanche challenged the former fixer's claims about a key 2016 phone call with Trump. He also spent the day undermining Cohen's credibility by focusing on his criminal record and history of lying. Jon Allen, Tim O'Brien and Kristy Greenberg discuss.May 17, 2024

  • Now Playing

    'It was a misstep': Trump defense grills Cohen on his testimony in criminal case

    08:49
  • UP NEXT

    'A pathetic display.' Republican entourage flocks to Trump criminal trial 

    04:35

  • Convicted Jan. 6 rioter loses congressional bid

    05:24

  • 'In their own political best interest': High-profile GOP groupies flock to NYC to trash Trump trial

    10:21

  • 'People have short memories': Trump and Biden run on presidential records

    07:28

  • 'Prosecutors understood the assignment': The people called Michael Cohen - and he answered

    09:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All