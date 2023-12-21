IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

"If there's no credibility...we don't have a working democracy": U.S. Supreme Court to play pivotal role in 2024 election

04:57

The U.S. Supreme Court is going to play a major role in the 2024 election. It’s been asked to fast-track a decision on Trump’s claim that presidential immunity protects him from prosecution. It comes as the Court has agreed to hear an appeal from a Jan. 6 defendant on whether to dismiss a charge of “obstructing an official proceeding.” Meanwhile, the recent ruling from Colorado’s Supreme Court is also likely on its way to the nation’s highest court to decide whether Trump can remain on the 2024 ballot. Katie Benner, Luke Broadwater, and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance join to discuss.Dec. 21, 2023

