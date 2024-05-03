IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Hook, line, and sinker': Trump's lie about taking the witness stand exposed
May 3, 202410:22

  • 'Pure evil': Robert De Niro unleashes on Donald Trump

    08:12
  • Now Playing

    'Hook, line, and sinker': Trump's lie about taking the witness stand exposed

    10:22
  • UP NEXT

    Greene vows to force a vote to oust Speaker Johnson next week

    03:39

  • From his trial to the campaign trail: Trump's day off from court

    10:37

  • Trump held in contempt of court, threatened with jail time by NY judge

    08:40

  • Video shows damage inside Columbia University building

    00:26

  • 'We're in an annoying economy': Biden struggles with messaging when it comes to economic policies

    08:07

  • 'Donald Trump hates it - absolutely hates it': Long days in court crushing Trump's spirit

    11:11

  • An assistant, a banker and a tabloid maker: Day 4 of testimony in Trump's NY trial

    07:35

  • Hundreds arrested as campus protests spread nationwide

    07:46

  • Ex-National Enquirer publisher testifies in Trump 's NY criminal trial

    08:07

  • 'Dispiriting day for Special Counsel Jack Smith': SCOTUS considers Trump immunity claim

    10:53

  • 'Low-hanging fruit': Are more Trump aides set to flip as indictments pile up?

    11:03

  • 'Good policy is good politics': Biden's war on junk fees

    08:14

  • Senate passes $95B foreign aid package

    07:16

  • 'They blew it': Judge shreds Trump's defense in gag order hearing

    10:33

  • Mike Johnson gets Ukraine aid passed, risking his speakership

    05:23

  • Opening statements in first Trump criminal trial

    10:11

  • 'There is nothing there': Stephanie Ruhle exposes how economic insiders view Truth Social stock

    11:27

  • 'A lot will depend on how much damage was done': Brennan on next steps after Israel launches strike in Iran

    07:22

11th Hour

'Hook, line, and sinker': Trump's lie about taking the witness stand exposed

10:22

Donald Trump's attorneys were on attack mode today in court as they cross-examined a former attorney for Stormy Daniels. Plus - Trump is trying out a new excuse to get out of taking the stand himself. Peter Baker, Tim O'Brien, Dave Aronberg, and retired Judge Ladoris Cordell join Stephanie Ruhle to break down all of Thursday's courtroom developments.May 3, 2024

  • 'Pure evil': Robert De Niro unleashes on Donald Trump

    08:12
  • Now Playing

    'Hook, line, and sinker': Trump's lie about taking the witness stand exposed

    10:22
  • UP NEXT

    Greene vows to force a vote to oust Speaker Johnson next week

    03:39

  • From his trial to the campaign trail: Trump's day off from court

    10:37

  • Trump held in contempt of court, threatened with jail time by NY judge

    08:40

  • Video shows damage inside Columbia University building

    00:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All