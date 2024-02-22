IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'He had planted this lie': Key GOP impeachment admits to Russian intel ties
Feb. 22, 202409:08

'He had planted this lie': Key GOP impeachment admits to Russian intel ties

09:08

Prosecutors say that Alexander Smirnov, the FBI informant charged over false Hunter Biden reports, said he was fed information by Russian intelligence. Smirnov falsely claimed to have proof of a bribery scheme involving President Biden, his son and the Ukrainian energy company Burisma – a claim that was key to Republicans' impeachment inquiry into the president. Ryan Reilly, Molly Jong-Fast and Barbara McQuade discuss.Feb. 22, 2024

