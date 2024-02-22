'He had planted this lie': Key GOP impeachment admits to Russian intel ties

Prosecutors say that Alexander Smirnov, the FBI informant charged over false Hunter Biden reports, said he was fed information by Russian intelligence. Smirnov falsely claimed to have proof of a bribery scheme involving President Biden, his son and the Ukrainian energy company Burisma – a claim that was key to Republicans’ impeachment inquiry into the president. Ryan Reilly, Molly Jong-Fast and Barbara McQuade discuss.Feb. 22, 2024