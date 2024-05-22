IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'He couldn't withstand 10 seconds of cross-examination': Trump chickens out of testifying
May 22, 202409:15
11th Hour

'He couldn't withstand 10 seconds of cross-examination': Trump chickens out of testifying

09:15

The defense rested its case in Donald Trump's New York criminal trial — and Trump himself chose not to take the stand in his own defense. The jury will get the historic case next week. Jon Meacham, Susan Glasser, and Glenn Kirschner join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss.May 22, 2024

