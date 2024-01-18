'He always has to have the last word': Trump almost kicked out of court

Donald Trump appeared for day two of his civil defamation trial in New York, almost getting himself removed from court. Meanwhile, President Biden met with congressional leaders to negotiate aid for Ukraine, Israel, and the immigration as Congress tries to avoid a partial government shutdown this Friday. Peter Baker, Mike Memoli, and Joyce Vance join to help us get smarter.Jan. 18, 2024