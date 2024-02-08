IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  'Supreme Court justices must have their track suits on': arguments on Trump ballot eligibility begin

    06:53
    'He ain't up to this job': Reed Galen on Speaker Mike Johnson's leadership

    07:34
    Is 'economy' code for life? Why Americans are feeling down on the economy

    05:50

  'An airtight ruling': Federal appeals court denies Trump's immunity claims

    11:54

  'Parents must change their behavior': Mother of school shooter convicted

    06:44

  'The power of Trump and his allies': Senate GOP poised to block border bill

    09:43

  'Biden has 9 months to tell the story': The struggle to reach voters on the economy

    07:04

  Trump's federal election trial postponed indefinitely. Did Trump get what he wanted?

    04:23

  'This is a good economy': Fed Chair after blockbuster jobs report 

    04:12

  'A very effective response': U.S. launches retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria

    12:02

  Historic trial to decide if parents of school shooters should be punished

    04:33

  'Don't get into a bigger war': U.S. prepares retaliatory strikes in Middle East

    04:10

  'Trump doesn't know how to run against Biden': Biden visits Michigan as Trump's legal fees rise

    07:46

  'Optics were endlessly bad': Social media leaders grilled on Capitol Hill

    09:39

  'Courts move slowly in the best of times': Judges still weighing Trump's immunity claim

    10:46

  'Accountants are bringing up the f-word — fraud': Errors flagged in Trump Organization filings

    06:21

  'A political stunt': GOP moves to impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkas

    13:32

  '[Trump] can be knocked down': E. Jean Carroll reacts after $83M verdict

    07:11

  'A complete failure on [Trump's] part': Mark McKinnon on battle over border bill

    07:23

  'A tough call for the president': Biden weighs response after attack in Jordan kills U.S. troops

    05:49

11th Hour

‘He ain’t up to this job’: Reed Galen on Speaker Mike Johnson’s leadership

07:34

From two failed votes on the House floor to the death of a Senate bipartisan border bill, Reed Galen and Maria Teresa Kumar join to discuss the latest dysfunction in the GOP. Feb. 8, 2024

  • Now Playing

