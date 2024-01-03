IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Harvard won’t be the last place affected': Harvard President resigns

    08:23
  • UP NEXT

    'These are strong cases on the evidence': Defendant Donald Trump on the 2024 campaign trail

    10:42

  • ‘The complete and utter collapse of a candidate’: Ad spending shake-up from pro-DeSantis super PAC

    06:58

  • 'There's a double standard here': Supreme Court denies fast-tracking Trump’s immunity case

    12:02

  • ‘Immigration is an economic issue': Broken immigration system worsens U.S. nursing shortage

    07:02

  • ‘This presidential election is serious’: No Labels floats possible ‘coalition government’

    06:42

  • ‘Incredible damning evidence, if true’: New bombshell report on Trump’s efforts not to certify 2020 vote

    02:53

  • “Cultural, political, tribal flashpoints have replaced…what is your theology”: Tim Alberta on the war for the soul of American Christianity

    07:32

  • "If there's no credibility...we don't have a working democracy": U.S. Supreme Court to play pivotal role in 2024 election

    04:57

  • Rite Aid banned from using facial recognition tech

    04:30

  • 'A masterful decision': Conservative scholar says Colorado decision will stand the test of time

    06:22

  • 'A War of Ideals': The culture wars entering U.S. classrooms

    09:30

  • The Last Thing: Honoring Justice Sandra Day O’Connor

    02:36

  • Psychologist talks unlocking your full potential

    07:16

  • Report: Justice Clarence Thomas pushed for higher salary, speaking fees

    05:43

  • 'Echoing' fascists: The rising alarm in Donald Trump’s rhetoric

    02:51

  • 'The Big Fail': Learning from the COVID-19 pandemic

    10:45

  • “Putin could be arm and arm with Donald Trump”: D.C.’s week in review: D.C.’s week in review

    05:16

  • 'We still have work to do': Rudy Giuliani ordered to pay $148M in damages

    02:23

  • The Last Thing: An icon immortalized

    01:55

11th Hour

'Harvard won’t be the last place affected': Harvard President resigns

08:23

Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigned from her role after controversy over her congressional testimony on campus antisemitism and allegations of plagiarism. Jason Johnson and Pablo Torre weigh in.Jan. 3, 2024

  • Now Playing

    'Harvard won’t be the last place affected': Harvard President resigns

    08:23
  • UP NEXT

    'These are strong cases on the evidence': Defendant Donald Trump on the 2024 campaign trail

    10:42

  • ‘The complete and utter collapse of a candidate’: Ad spending shake-up from pro-DeSantis super PAC

    06:58

  • 'There's a double standard here': Supreme Court denies fast-tracking Trump’s immunity case

    12:02

  • ‘Immigration is an economic issue': Broken immigration system worsens U.S. nursing shortage

    07:02

  • ‘This presidential election is serious’: No Labels floats possible ‘coalition government’

    06:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All