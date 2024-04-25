'Good policy is good politics': Biden's war on junk fees

'Low-hanging fruit': Are more Trump aides set to flip as indictments pile up?11:03
- Now Playing
'Good policy is good politics': Biden's war on junk fees08:14
- UP NEXT
Senate passes $95B foreign aid package07:16
'They blew it': Judge shreds Trump's defense in gag order hearing10:33
Mike Johnson gets Ukraine aid passed, risking his speakership05:23
Opening statements in first Trump criminal trial10:11
'There is nothing there': Stephanie Ruhle exposes how economic insiders view Truth Social stock11:27
'A lot will depend on how much damage was done': Brennan on next steps after Israel launches strike in Iran07:22
High gas prices threaten Biden campaign06:07
'The end of his quest for Manhattan's approval': How Trump's trial exposes his insecurities10:24
Mike Johnson, on brink of losing speakership, vows not to resign03:52
Seven jurors selected in Trump's NY criminal trial12:11
'We've got to do more': Sen. Sherrod Brown urges Dems to focus on economy06:23
Stephanie Ruhle reveals why Truth Social's falling stock price is no laughing matter04:59
'Trump changed evangelicals more than they changed him': How Christian nationalism took off in U.S.08:45
'A threat to Democracy and Christian faith': Inside the far-right embrace of Christian nationalism10:55
'The Mr. Rogers of Columbus' on basketball, life, and success04:28
'Cheating in order to get power': Common themes emerge as Trump trial approaches12:01
The biggest political fights of 2024 converge in Arizona09:06
'He is struggling': Trump & GOP bobbing and weaving on abortion issue11:17
'Low-hanging fruit': Are more Trump aides set to flip as indictments pile up?11:03
- Now Playing
'Good policy is good politics': Biden's war on junk fees08:14
- UP NEXT
Senate passes $95B foreign aid package07:16
'They blew it': Judge shreds Trump's defense in gag order hearing10:33
Mike Johnson gets Ukraine aid passed, risking his speakership05:23
Opening statements in first Trump criminal trial10:11
Play All