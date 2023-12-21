IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    "Cultural, political, tribal flashpoints have replaced…what is your theology": Tim Alberta on the war for the soul of American Christianity

11th Hour

“Cultural, political, tribal flashpoints have replaced…what is your theology”: Tim Alberta on the war for the soul of American Christianity

07:32

Author Tim Alberta talks about the internal family feud within one of the largest Christian schools in the country and how its mission shifted from a religious one to a political one. “His new book, The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory: American Evangelicals in an Age of Extremism” is out now.Dec. 21, 2023

    "Cultural, political, tribal flashpoints have replaced…what is your theology": Tim Alberta on the war for the soul of American Christianity

