“Cultural, political, tribal flashpoints have replaced…what is your theology”: Tim Alberta on the war for the soul of American Christianity

Author Tim Alberta talks about the internal family feud within one of the largest Christian schools in the country and how its mission shifted from a religious one to a political one. “His new book, The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory: American Evangelicals in an Age of Extremism” is out now.Dec. 21, 2023