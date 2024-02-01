IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Courts move slowly in the best of times’: Judges still weighing Trump’s immunity claim

    10:46
  • UP NEXT

    Slow wheels of justice aiding Trump 'run-out-the-clock' legal plan

    07:48

  • 'The most important question of the 2024 election': Accountability for Trump remains a wild card

    11:09

  • Merrick Garland urges for Trump to receive a speedy trial in election interference case

    07:07

  • Trump compares himself to a ‘rogue cop’ in rant demanding criminal immunity

    06:42

  • Melber: In Trump's legal calendar, 'a lot of straws' on the camel's back

    04:44

  • Trump does a 180, switches strategy to boost his case for presidential immunity

    08:15

  • Trump immunity argument 'impossible to take seriously,’ historian says

    04:06

  • Katyal: Defendant Trump is the biggest litigation magnet

    01:55

  • Sen. Schatz warns of 'new turn' for Trump with 'Seal Team 6' claim

    05:50

  • Hayes: We are already living with a version of Trump’s 'SEAL Team 6' argument

    08:32

  • George Conway: Trump’s lawyer walked into ‘nasty’ trap at immunity hearing

    06:36

  • Chris Matthews: Trump and his lawyers looked like idiots at court hearing

    05:13

  • George Conway: I think Washington case is going to be tried this year before the fall

    04:49

  • New report cites Trump aides' testimony on damning new details about Trump on Jan. 6

    07:04

  • 'There was profound skepticism': Trump appears in appeals court

    10:23

  • ‘A ridiculous argument’: Professor Tribe on Trump’s presidential immunity hearing

    06:47

  • Donald Trump's impeachment defense already blew up his immunity argument

    10:55

  • Lawrence: Trump immunity appeal shattered by judge Trump doesn't believe should be a citizen

    08:05

  • Trump bound for the big house? Former Watergate prosecutor says 'presidential immunity' a no-go

    10:32

11th Hour

‘Courts move slowly in the best of times’: Judges still weighing Trump’s immunity claim

10:46

The wait continues as an appeals court has yet to make a decision on Trump’s absolute immunity claims from prosecution. Jon Allen, Mike Memoli, and Joyce Vance join to help us get smarter.Feb. 1, 2024

  • Now Playing

    ‘Courts move slowly in the best of times’: Judges still weighing Trump’s immunity claim

    10:46
  • UP NEXT

    Slow wheels of justice aiding Trump 'run-out-the-clock' legal plan

    07:48

  • 'The most important question of the 2024 election': Accountability for Trump remains a wild card

    11:09

  • Merrick Garland urges for Trump to receive a speedy trial in election interference case

    07:07

  • Trump compares himself to a ‘rogue cop’ in rant demanding criminal immunity

    06:42

  • Melber: In Trump's legal calendar, 'a lot of straws' on the camel's back

    04:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All