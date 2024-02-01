‘Courts move slowly in the best of times’: Judges still weighing Trump’s immunity claim

- Now Playing
‘Courts move slowly in the best of times’: Judges still weighing Trump’s immunity claim10:46
- UP NEXT
Slow wheels of justice aiding Trump 'run-out-the-clock' legal plan07:48
'The most important question of the 2024 election': Accountability for Trump remains a wild card11:09
Merrick Garland urges for Trump to receive a speedy trial in election interference case07:07
Trump compares himself to a ‘rogue cop’ in rant demanding criminal immunity06:42
Melber: In Trump's legal calendar, 'a lot of straws' on the camel's back04:44
Trump does a 180, switches strategy to boost his case for presidential immunity08:15
Trump immunity argument 'impossible to take seriously,’ historian says04:06
Katyal: Defendant Trump is the biggest litigation magnet01:55
Sen. Schatz warns of 'new turn' for Trump with 'Seal Team 6' claim05:50
Hayes: We are already living with a version of Trump’s 'SEAL Team 6' argument08:32
George Conway: Trump’s lawyer walked into ‘nasty’ trap at immunity hearing06:36
Chris Matthews: Trump and his lawyers looked like idiots at court hearing05:13
George Conway: I think Washington case is going to be tried this year before the fall04:49
New report cites Trump aides' testimony on damning new details about Trump on Jan. 607:04
'There was profound skepticism': Trump appears in appeals court10:23
‘A ridiculous argument’: Professor Tribe on Trump’s presidential immunity hearing06:47
Donald Trump's impeachment defense already blew up his immunity argument10:55
Lawrence: Trump immunity appeal shattered by judge Trump doesn't believe should be a citizen08:05
Trump bound for the big house? Former Watergate prosecutor says 'presidential immunity' a no-go10:32
- Now Playing
‘Courts move slowly in the best of times’: Judges still weighing Trump’s immunity claim10:46
- UP NEXT
Slow wheels of justice aiding Trump 'run-out-the-clock' legal plan07:48
'The most important question of the 2024 election': Accountability for Trump remains a wild card11:09
Merrick Garland urges for Trump to receive a speedy trial in election interference case07:07
Trump compares himself to a ‘rogue cop’ in rant demanding criminal immunity06:42
Melber: In Trump's legal calendar, 'a lot of straws' on the camel's back04:44
Play All