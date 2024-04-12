IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Cheating in order to get power': Common themes emerge as Trump trial approaches
April 12, 202412:01

  • "The Mr. Rogers of Columbus" on basketball, life, and success

    04:28
  • Now Playing

    'Cheating in order to get power': Common themes emerge as Trump trial approaches

    12:01
  • UP NEXT

    The biggest political fights of 2024 converge in Arizona

    09:06

  • 'He is struggling': Trump & GOP bobbing and weaving on abortion issue

    11:17

  • As election nears, Jared Kushner's investment firm is under scrutiny

    06:40

  • 'This is insane': Court sends Arizona back to the 1800's with abortion ruling

    11:14

  • 'Trying to find a middle ground': Bipartisan backlash for Trump abortion stance

    09:47

  • Special counsel urges SCOTUS to reject Trump's immunity bid

    10:22

  • Beyoncé ignites debate with new album, 'Cowboy Carter'

    08:01

  • 'The whole thing is a little bit weird': The bizarre tale of Trump's Truth Social

    11:03

  • 'No Labels' abandons third-party ticket effort

    07:40

  • 'The start of good news': Judges crush Trump's efforts to have charges thrown out

    12:08

  • Nebraska lawmakers buck Trump on change to electoral college votes

    07:38

  • 'Unheard of': Jack Smith unleashes his frustrations with the judge in documents case

    11:44

  • Biden, Trump tied for independent voters, Morning Consult poll shows

    06:14

  • FL ruling puts abortion at forefront of 2024: 'This will have national implications'

    10:51

  • 'Evangelicals view him as their greatest champion.'

    07:01

  • 'The threat is very real': Judge expands gag order after Trump attacks his daughter on social media

    11:44

  • 'Something that needs to be done': The fight over federal money to rebuild Baltimore's Key bridge

    08:51

  • 'An attack on the rule of law': Federal judge calls out Trump for threats to judges & their families

    10:36

11th Hour

'Cheating in order to get power': Common themes emerge as Trump trial approaches

12:01

We now have a first look at who the prosecution might call to the stand when Donald Trump's hush money trial begins next week in New York. Joyce Vance, Michael Steele, and Peter Baker join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss.April 12, 2024

  • "The Mr. Rogers of Columbus" on basketball, life, and success

    04:28
  • Now Playing

    'Cheating in order to get power': Common themes emerge as Trump trial approaches

    12:01
  • UP NEXT

    The biggest political fights of 2024 converge in Arizona

    09:06

  • 'He is struggling': Trump & GOP bobbing and weaving on abortion issue

    11:17

  • As election nears, Jared Kushner's investment firm is under scrutiny

    06:40

  • 'This is insane': Court sends Arizona back to the 1800's with abortion ruling

    11:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All