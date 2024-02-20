IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Can you imagine Lincoln hawking Abe Lincoln high tops?': Trump kicks it with sneakerheads to promote $400 gold shoes
Feb. 20, 202406:13
  • Now Playing

    'Can you imagine Lincoln hawking Abe Lincoln high tops?': Trump kicks it with sneakerheads to promote $400 gold shoes

    06:13
  • UP NEXT

    'He sings the song of a loser': Trump now faces massive legal challenges

    05:53

  • Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s death “could provide momentum” for aid to Ukraine

    04:33

  • “He built that business by lying to people.” Trump fined eye-watering $355 million in fraud case

    10:09

  • 'I think it’s a mess:' House Republicans alarmed over Speaker Johnson’s leadership

    07:33

  • 'A lot of spectacle, but not very much substance.': Hear Fani Willis testimony on alleged misconduct

    10:47

  • Special counsel Jack Smith urges SCOTUS to reject Trump bid to delay election trial

    03:42

  • 'Inflation is sticky as hell': Prices rise more than expected in January, posing challenge for Biden

    07:22

  • 'This is all about appeasing Donald Trump': House GOP impeaches Mayorkas, without clear evidence

    07:12

  • 'This is something Biden can replicate.': Suozzi wins special election, shrinking House GOP majority

    07:49

  • Trump’s mass deportation agenda: 'It’s not the border… it’s mean-spirited white nationalist thread'

    06:48

  • 'Here we are talking about a circus': Trump trials dominate talk of 2024 race

    10:19

  • ‘Emotionally rewiring’ on the economy: What’s really worrying Americans

    09:01

  • ‘Who do you want flying the plane?’: The choice between Biden vs. Trump

    11:27

  • Why U.S. Supreme Court justices avoided insurrection question in Trump Colorado ballot case

    10:32

  • ‘That was angry Biden we saw’: Biden defiant against Special Counsel report claims

    10:36

  • ‘Supreme Court justices must have their track suits on’: Arguments on Trump ballot eligibility begin

    06:53

  • ‘He ain’t up to this job’: Reed Galen on Speaker Mike Johnson’s leadership

    07:34

  • Is ‘economy’ code for life? Why Americans are feeling down on the economy

    05:50

  • ‘An airtight ruling’: Federal appeals court denies Trump’s immunity claims

    11:54

11th Hour

'Can you imagine Lincoln hawking Abe Lincoln high tops?': Trump kicks it with sneakerheads to promote $400 gold shoes

06:13

Donald Trump spent part of his weekend hyping $400 gold sneakers one day after he was hit with a massive penalty for fraud. Plus - the major court decision in Alabama that could affect couples trying to start a family. Mark McKinnon & Jennifer Palmieri join Symone Sanders-Townsend to talk Trump, the state of the 2024 race, and reproductive rights.Feb. 20, 2024

  • Now Playing

    'Can you imagine Lincoln hawking Abe Lincoln high tops?': Trump kicks it with sneakerheads to promote $400 gold shoes

    06:13
  • UP NEXT

    'He sings the song of a loser': Trump now faces massive legal challenges

    05:53

  • Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s death “could provide momentum” for aid to Ukraine

    04:33

  • “He built that business by lying to people.” Trump fined eye-watering $355 million in fraud case

    10:09

  • 'I think it’s a mess:' House Republicans alarmed over Speaker Johnson’s leadership

    07:33

  • 'A lot of spectacle, but not very much substance.': Hear Fani Willis testimony on alleged misconduct

    10:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All