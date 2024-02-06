IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11th Hour

‘Biden has 9 months to tell the story’: The struggle to reach voters on the economy

07:04

While the economy is off to a strong start under President Biden, a new poll shows voters think Donald Trump would do a better job handling it. Mark McKinnon and Cornell Belcher weigh in on the disconnect. Feb. 6, 2024

