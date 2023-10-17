"All their friends were killed in front of their eyes": Woman shares search for missing sister

The Last Thing: Comedy through tragedy02:16
- Now Playing
"All their friends were killed in front of their eyes": Woman shares search for missing sister07:37
- UP NEXT
Biden travels to Israel amid Hamas war03:47
Fears about the fates of hostages held by Hamas04:41
Gaza braces for Israeli military ground offensive04:28
Business leaders slam some colleges for not speaking out against antisemitism06:52
Full scale of Hamas terror attacks emerges07:32
Israel continues air attacks on Gaza ahead of a potential ground assault05:23
The U.S. House of Representatives remains “speaker-less”03:16
Israel forms a unity government amid Israel-Hamas war05:25
Hostage crisis intensifies war in Israel03:48
Israeli soldier shares harrowing story of mother’s death16:08
'This is a pogrom against the Jews': Two Jewish leaders respond to Israel attack10:02
Sister of kidnapped 19-year-old Israeli speaks out06:23
War in Israel: Hamas still holding hostages in Gaza, as civilian death toll climbs04:24
Part 2: A special panel discussion on transgender youth in athletics07:28
Part 1: A special panel discussion on transgender youth in athletics12:59
One-on-one with Taylor Lorenz05:14
The power of young voices08:00
Team Trump tries to delay, dismiss multiple cases02:57
The Last Thing: Comedy through tragedy02:16
- Now Playing
"All their friends were killed in front of their eyes": Woman shares search for missing sister07:37
- UP NEXT
Biden travels to Israel amid Hamas war03:47
Fears about the fates of hostages held by Hamas04:41
Gaza braces for Israeli military ground offensive04:28
Business leaders slam some colleges for not speaking out against antisemitism06:52
Play All