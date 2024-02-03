IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump's federal election trial postponed indefinitely. Did Trump get what he wanted?

  • 'This is a good economy': Fed Chair after blockbuster jobs report 

    ‘A very effective response’: U.S. launches retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria

    Historic trial to decide if parents of school shooters should be punished

  • 'Don't get into a bigger war': U.S. prepares retaliatory strikes in Middle East

  • 'Trump doesn't know how to run against Biden': Biden visits Michigan as Trump’s legal fees rise

  • ‘Optics were endlessly bad’: Social media leaders grilled on Capitol Hill

  • ‘Courts move slowly in the best of times’: Judges still weighing Trump’s immunity claim

  • ‘Accountants are bringing up the f-word — fraud’: Errors flagged in Trump Organization filings

  • ‘A political stunt’: GOP moves to impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkas

  • ‘[Trump] can be knocked down’: E. Jean Carroll reacts after $83M verdict

  • ‘A complete failure on [Trump’s] part’: Mark McKinnon on battle over border bill

  • 'A tough call for the president': Biden weighs response after attack in Jordan kills U.S. troops

  • 'Voters are remembering who Trump is': Donald Trump ordered to pay $83.3M to E. Jean Carroll

  • 'You're gonna miss me when I'm gone': The Nightcap's take on newspapers in danger of disappearing

  • ‘The Rapture moment’: The Nightcap’s political week in review

  • A tale of two frontrunners

  • 'Knife in the phone booth': Did McConnell find a way to blame Trump if immigration deal goes south?

  • 'Donald Trump is out for blood': Fani Willis under fire

  • 'Be on Trump's good side, not his target': How Wall Street is grappling with a Trump nomination

11th Hour

‘A very effective response’: U.S. launches retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria

U.S. forces struck more than 85 targets against Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria. It’s the first of a series of retaliatory strikes the U.S. has vowed to take in response to the death of American soldiers in Jordan. Peter Baker, Gen. Barry McCaffrey and Nayyera Haq join to help us get smarter.Feb. 3, 2024

