'A threat to Democracy and Christian faith': inside the far-right embrace of Christian nationalism
April 13, 202410:55

'A threat to Democracy and Christian faith': inside the far-right embrace of Christian nationalism

10:55

Tonight's #Spotlight conversation examines the rise of Christian nationalism in the United States and how the far-right has embraced its goal of breaking down the separation between church and state. Anthea Butler, Peter Wehner, and Katherine Stewart join Stephanie to discuss.April 13, 2024

