'A lot of spectacle, but not very much substance.': Hear Fani Willis testimony on alleged misconduct
Feb. 16, 202410:47

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis fired back at misconduct claims levied against her amid Trump’s election interference case in Georgia. Wall Street Journal White House reporter Annie Linskey, former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance, and former federal prosecutor Ankush Khardori join us to discuss.Feb. 16, 2024

