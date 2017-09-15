Your Business 09/15/17

Yogibo sells its bean bag furniture at hundreds of fairs and...

September 17, 2017: The creator of Yogibo knew that he needed shoppers to touch and feel his bean bag furniture in order to sell it. He insists that he and his employees get out of their stores and step away from their computers to meet their customers at hundreds of gatherings every year. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

