Your Business 09/22/17

Will Dean and Christiane Lemieux on increasing slow sales

September 24, 2017: Every company experiences a time when growth is flat. Will Dean, the founder and CEO of Tough Mudder, and Christiane Lemieux, the founder of The Inside, tell us how they managed periods of static growth to build the successful brands they run today. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Stevie Wonder: 'I'm taking a knee for America'
Warriors won't visit WH after Trump disinvites Curry
Schumer: Statue of Liberty is our symbol, not that 'damned' wall
Michelle Obama vows to continue fight for girls education
Clinton: Trump is 'worse than I thought he would be'
22 hours 55 min ago
Trump: Fire football players who 'disrespect the flag'
Trump wants to cut U.S. foreign aid
Clinton: Russian meddling 'should terrify every American'
Can single-payer plan savings make up for higher taxes?
GOP Rep.: New health bill would cause years of fighting

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL