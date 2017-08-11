Your Business 08/11/17

Why networking & having a positive mental attitude is important.

August 13, 2017: Cozy Friedman, co-founder of SoCozy Clean Haircare For Kids and Cozy’s Cuts For Kids Salons, along with 3-time entrepreneur Josh Shaw, the founder of Mission, an athletic apparel company, share these two tips for running a profitable business. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

