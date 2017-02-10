What Your Chapped Lips Can Teach You About Business

You may not recognize the name Alfred Woelbing, but your chapped lips may know his product. The creator of the lip balm Carmex started his business in 1937 in his Wisconsin kitchen. 80 years later, the company is now run by his grandson Paul. He tells us why you should reach out to experts for help and why you shouldn’t rely on voicemail in this Learning from the Pros.

