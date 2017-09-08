Your Business 09/08/17

What is a mystery shopper?

March 2, 2008: How do you make sure your employees are providing top notch customer service? Some bosses use mystery shoppers to put their staff to the test. MSNBC’s JJ Ramberg donned a trench coat and went undercover to see who’s getting high marks. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

