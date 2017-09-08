Your Business 09/08/17

Turning a hobby into a successful business

December 3, 2006: Ray Petro wanted a place to go mountain biking, even in winter. Since he couldn’t find anywhere that fit the bill, he decided to open his own bike park, which allowed him to turn his hobby into a business. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump, FLOTUS lead moment of silence on 9/11 anniversary
2 hours 29 min ago
Acting DHS secretary on Irma: This is not over
3 hours 26 min ago
Hurricane Irma plunges millions into darkness and heads north
Florida senator: Irma cleanup will take months
3 hours 53 min ago
'We really dodged a bullet,' says Tampa mayor
4 hours 41 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump sees hurricanes as a reason to 'speed up' tax cuts push
Winds in Naples, Florida reach 142 MPH
Trump claims vote fraud in New Hampshire
Chris Hayes: Storms have a psychological impact
Homeland Security: Could be days before search & rescue begins in Keys

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL