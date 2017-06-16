Tory Burch on building two successful ventures

June 18, 2017: Over the past 13 years, Tory Burch turned her fashion company, which she started at her kitchen table, into a billion dollar enterprise. Today, while she’s best known for her recognizable clothing, Tory is equally proud of the work she’s doing to help empower other women entrepreneurs through the Tory Burch Foundation. She tells us about her journey building both ventures.

