Your Business 02/03/17

Top tip: Bridge the generation gap

Thomas Koulopoulos, the founder and president of Delphi Group, tells us how you can bridge the generation gap by starting a reverse-mentoring program. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Court knocks back bid to swiftly restore Trump travel ban
Pence defends Trump's tweets attacking judge
Melissa McCarthy skewers Spicer on 'SNL'
Here's what Trump said when asked about 'killer' Putin
Ryan: GOP committed to 'repeal and replace' Obamacare
Federal judge temporarily blocks travel ban
Sen. Blumenthal: We will block Gorsuch nomination
Maddow: Trump tries rewriting history on botched raid
What will come of Steve Bannon's influence over Trump?
Flight attendants train to spot human trafficking

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL