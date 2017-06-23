Your Business 06/23/17

Tips for a successful mobile marketing strategy

June 25, 2017: Should you build a mobile website or spend the time and money creating an app for your business? Chris Myers, the co-founder and CEO of BodeTree.com, and Melinda Nicci, the founder and CEO of Baby2Body, talk about the best ways for you to reach your customers on a mobile device. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

from NBC News and MSNBC

