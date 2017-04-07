Your Business 04/07/17

This tight knit business won’t sell its yarn sell online

Many entrepreneurs are embracing the internet to boost sales, but not everyone is doing it. The owner of a yarn store in Alexandria, VA refuses to set up shop online because it’s not how she wants to run her business. She prefers to interact with her customers on the phone, by email or face to face any day of the week instead of managing her sales through a website. Danielle Romanetti says that she’s selling community at her store, not just making transactions. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: Trump is using military force without policy
1 day 14 hours ago
Why Jared Kushner is pushing for White House power
1 day 50 min ago
Does Trump have a plan in Syria?
1 day 36 min ago
Is it Bannon vs. Kushner in the White House?
1 day 12 hours ago
Trump aide made Nazi-linked group "proud" by wearing its pin
Details of Alabama gov's affair exposed in impeachment report
GOP sets new partisan precedent with Gorsuch
Lawrence: This Syria theory can't be ruled out
Trump's North Korea options include nukes, assassination: report
Sen. Murphy: ‘I don’t trust the Trump admin.’ on Syria

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL