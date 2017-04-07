This tight knit business won’t sell its yarn sell online

Many entrepreneurs are embracing the internet to boost sales, but not everyone is doing it. The owner of a yarn store in Alexandria, VA refuses to set up shop online because it’s not how she wants to run her business. She prefers to interact with her customers on the phone, by email or face to face any day of the week instead of managing her sales through a website. Danielle Romanetti says that she’s selling community at her store, not just making transactions.

